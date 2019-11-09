The Fitbit Versa gets a $60 price cut ahead of Amazon's Black Friday sale

Just in time for the holidays, you can get the best-selling Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale for $140 at Amazon. That's a $60 price cut and the best price we've found for the feature-rich activity tracker. The Fitbit smartwatch would be a perfect gift for anyone on your list, and this is a fantastic opportunity to not only get a head start on your holiday shopping but also snag a deal before the craziness of Amazon's Black Friday sale officially begins.



The Fitbit Versa is loaded with health-focused features while also keeping you connected. The Versa tracks workouts, calories burned, and even sleep and includes heart rate monitoring and even offers guided breathing sessions based on your heart rate. The smartwatch can store 300+ songs and connect to Bluetooth headphones so you can listen to your favorite tunes wire-free. The smartwatch also gives you access to apps and the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.



The Fitbit Versa 2 currently retails for $198, which is $58 more than the original Versa smartwatch. The Versa 2 has a slightly bigger screen size and battery life, so if these features don't matter to you, then you should snag this fantastic deal on the Versa smartwatch while you can.

