The best Nvidia RTX 3080 laptop Black Friday deals live right now

Black Friday is now in full swing, and we've seen a healthy amount of RTX 3080 laptop deals go live.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU is currently the best graphics card you can get in a gaming laptop, so if you're looking for a notebook that can play the very latest PC games at the highest settings at 1080p or even 4K resolutions, you'll want a gaming laptop equipped with an RTX 3080.

If you normally game on a desktop PC, you'll have noticed that trying to buy a desktop graphics card, such as the RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3090 is incredibly hard - and expensive - thanks to high demand and low stock.

While the laptop model of the RTX 3080 isn't quite as powerful as the desktop version, it's still a brilliant GPU that can handle the latest and greatest graphical tech and effects, such as ray tracing and DLSS.

Because of the popularity of RTX 3080 laptops, they can go out of stock quickly if there's a particularly good Black Friday deal, so to make your deal hunting as easy as possible, we've listed the best deals we've found for gaming laptops with RTX 3080 GPUs in both the US and the UK.

(Not in the US or UK ? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best RTX 3080 laptop deals

RTX 3080 laptop deals in the US

$2,999 Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD, Intel i7, Nvidia RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $2,999 $1,899 at Newegg (Instant savings and rebate)

Save $1,100 - Right off the bat, you're saving $800 with this Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED, but with an additional mail-in rebate offer, you can save another $300, bringing the total savings to $1,100. This is definitely one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've seen, but it ends early tomorrow morning, so you need to move on it soon if you want to save big on this beast.

$2,299 MSI GP66 Leopard, Intel i7, Nvidia RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD: $2,299 $1,799 at Newegg (Instant savings and rebate offer)

Save $400 - Save $400 instantly on this MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop and get an $100 back with a mail-in rebate offer. Featuring an RTX 3080 GPU and a 240Hz FHD (1080p) display, the visuals on this gaming laptop are going to be some of the best you're going to find anywhere. You'll have to move fast though, this deal ends early tomorrow morning.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED, Intel Core i7, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB: $2,999 Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED, Intel Core i7, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB: $2,999 $1,899 after rebate at Newegg

The Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED is not only incredibly powerful, with its 11th-gen processor and RTX 3080, but it's also incredibly sleek, making it an easy pick for any creative professionals too. And that OLED display will make any game absolutely pop. And ahead of Black Friday you can save a whopping $800 on this laptop.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD, Core i7, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB: $2,399 Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD, Core i7, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB: $2,399 $2,149 at Amazon

If you're looking for a gaming laptop that packs a serious punch without worrying about silly things like "portability" and "battery life" the Gigabyte Aorus 15P will absolutely destroy every game you throw at it. And you can save $200 ahead of Black Friday.

RTX 3080 laptop deals in the UK

Alienware m15 R4, Core i9, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £3,349 Alienware m15 R4, Core i9, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £3,349 £2,269 at Dell

Save £1,080 - Dell has given this brilliant gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3080 a massive price cut for today only. This deal is selling out fast so you want to be quick. The powerful GPU will play any PC game with ease on the 1080p 300Hz screen.

Alienware m15 R6, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3080, 1TB: £2,449 Alienware m15 R6, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3080, 1TB: £2,449 £1,999 at Dell

Save £450 - Any gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 GPU is in high demand, especially one with a huge £450 saving like this. It's a gorgeous design, with 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM. This deal could sell out fast.

£2,199 MSI GP66 Leopard, Intel i7, Nvidia RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £2,199 £1,999 at Overclockers

Save £200 - This is a good deal for the MSI with a huge 32GB of RAM and of course that all-important RTX 3080 GPU. This is a great choice for players who like to stream as well.

