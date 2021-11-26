The best Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop Black Friday deals live right now

Black Friday is officially underway, with plenty of RTX 3060 gaming laptops deals available for PC gaming enthusiasts to snap up.



The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU isn't the most powerful mobile graphics card, but it offers a great balance of affordability and performance thanks to features like DLSS, helping you to play the best PC games at a higher quality and frame rate than you might have thought possible.

Not only that, but RTX 3060 gaming laptops also support ray tracing, which can enhance your gaming experience with reactive, realistic lighting effects that breathe new life into many of the most popular games – even low-resolution titles like Minecraft look incredible with RTX effects enabled.

RTX 3060 laptops are hugely popular because of these perks, which is why they can go out of stock quickly if there's a good Black Friday deal, and to make your deal-hunting experience as painless as possible, below we've listed the best deals we've found for gaming laptops with RTX 3060 GPUs in both the US and UK.

(Not in the US or UK ? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best RTX 3060 laptop deals

RTX 3060 laptop deals in the US

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, RTX 3060, Intel Core i9, 40GB RAM: $3,329 Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, RTX 3060, Intel Core i9, 40GB RAM: $3,329 $2,449 at Newegg

Save $880 on this incredible gaming laptop from ROG, one of the most respected producers of gaming laptops in the world. Not only are you getting that RTX 3060 GPU, but also an 11th-gen Intel i9 processor and a whopping 40GB of RAM.

MSI Creator 15 A11UE-491 | Intel Core i7, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,849 MSI Creator 15 A11UE-491 | Intel Core i7, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,849 $1,449 at Newegg

Save $400 - Black Friday / Cyber Monday sees this mid-range laptop from MSI's Creator line at 22% off. That's $400 in savings for a notebook that will supercharge your creative workflows, whether that's photo and video editing, graphic design, or streaming your gaming sessions. Besides the 11th-gen i7, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM innards, you're also getting that crisp 4K display.

$1,299 Lenovo Legion 5 17-inch, AMD Ryzen 7, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $1,299 $1,299 at Antonline

Save $100 - Enjoy fantastic gaming performance on the go for less thanks to this Black Friday deal from Antonline on the Lenovo Legion 5 17.3-inch, loaded with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, and RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The storage is a bit on the lighter side, though, so make sure to use external storage to save large files like HD movies.

MSI Pulse GL66, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD: $1,199 MSI Pulse GL66, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD: $1,199 $1,099 at Newegg

The MSI Pulse GL66 is a solid mid-range gaming laptop, and right now you can get it with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an RTX 3060 for just $1,099 (with $100 rebate applied), making it one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals.

RTX 3060 laptop deals in the UK

Dell G15 Special Edition, Core i7, 32GB RAM, RTX 3060: £1,729 Dell G15 Special Edition, Core i7, 32GB RAM, RTX 3060: £1,729 £1,329 at Dell

Save £400 - This huge saving gets you a brilliant gaming laptop with the in-demand RTX 3060 graphics card, plus a huge 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD. This is a great affordable gaming laptop for people who like to stream their gameplay while playing.



Asus TUF Dash FX516PM: £1,019 Asus TUF Dash FX516PM: £1,019 £899 at Amazon

The Asus TUF Dash FX516 isn't the most premium gaming laptop in the world, but with a fast 144Hz display, an RTX 3060 and a Core i7 processor, it's an excellent little gaming laptop, especially when you can get it at a discount.

Acer Nitro 5, AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB, 512GB SSD, RTX 3060: £1,099.99 Acer Nitro 5, AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB, 512GB SSD, RTX 3060: £1,099.99 £1,014 at Amazon

Save £85 - You can get gaming for less thanks to this deal on the incredible Acer Nitro 5 laptop, which is packing an RTX 3060 GPU that gives you features like DLSS and raytracing to enhance your playing experiences.

Acer Nitro 5, Ryzen 5, 16GB, 512GB SSD, RTX 3060: £999.99 Acer Nitro 5, Ryzen 5, 16GB, 512GB SSD, RTX 3060: £999.99 £927 at Amazon

Save £72

RTX 3060 gaming laptops are perfect for playing the latest game thanks to that boost from DLSS, and ray tracing will make even the blockiest of games pop. This Acer Nitro 5 is ideal for people who want to game on a budget, but without sacrificing quality.

Acer Predator Triton, RTX 3060, Core i7, 16GB, 1TB SSD: £1,399.99 Acer Predator Triton, RTX 3060, Core i7, 16GB, 1TB SSD: £1,399.99 £1,199.99 at Amazon

Save £200

The Acer Predator series is one of the best-known PC gaming lines, and for good reason. You're getting an RTX 3060 GPU, the latest 11th-gen Intel i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, making this not only suitable for playing the latest games, but also for streaming them.

