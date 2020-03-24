Companies all over the world have ordered employees to work from home in a bid to delay the spread of the novel coronavirus, now classified a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

However top of the list of concerns for many businesses is whether employees are properly equipped to go virtual-only. The lack of appropriate software could prove a significant stumbling block for workers asked to suddenly abandon their office workstations.

Thankfully, technology vendors of all shapes and sizes have come to the rescue, with many offering free access to premium offerings for a limited time. Here’s a rundown of the best free products and services to help your business navigate the coronavirus crisis:

Know of any other available products? Have you caught wind of other free offerings designed to help businesses during the pandemic ? Let us know at joel.khalili@futurenet.com

Cisco Webex

Cisco has added additional features to its free Webex service and is also offering free 90-day business licenses to firms affected by coronavirus. Free accounts will now allow users to host meetings with up to 100 participants for an unlimited amount of time. Additionally, Cisco is offering toll dial-in numbers to complement Webex's existing VoIP capabilities. Available to: all businesses

View Deal

Google Hangouts Meet

Advanced Google Hangouts Meet features, usually reserved for G Suite and G Suite for Education customers, will be free for all users until June 1. Businesses can organise meetings with up to 250 employees and live stream content to as many as 100,000 people, which would usually cost $13 per month per user. Available to: all businessesView Deal

Workplace Advanced by Facebook

In an effort to help emergency services and governments deal with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Facebook has announced it will offer the premium version of its workplace chat service, Workplace Advanced , for free for 12 months. Available to: governments, emergency servicesView Deal

VPN

Surfshark VPN

Demand for VPNs has skyrocketed with the spread of the coronavirus, as businesses and individuals look to preserve their online privacy and bypass internet restrictions. Surfshark is giving away six-month VPN plans to small businesses (up to ten employees), in a bid to help them weather the storm. Available to: small businesses (up to 10 employees) View Deal

Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is giving away a three-month subscription to its premium service to combat misinformation about coronavirus. The offer is available to all users, not just those that reside in countries with internet restrictions. Available to: all businessesView Deal

Antivirus and cybersecurity

Kaspersky Endpoint Security

To protect hospitals and medical organisations against cyberthreats during the coronavirus outbreak, Kaspersky is offering free access to its core endpoint security products. Available products include: EndPoint Security Cloud Plus, Security for Microsoft Office 365, Endpoint Security for Business Advanced and Hybrid Cloud Security. Interested parties should contact Kaspersky directly. Available to: healthcare organisationsView Deal

Bitdefender

Healthcare organisations have been granted free access to Bitdefender’s enterprise grade security offering for a period of 12 months. The company hopes the measure will allow healthcare providers to operate at full capacity, without worrying about opportunistic attacks at this trying time. Available to: healthcare organisationsView Deal

Other