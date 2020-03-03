Cisco offers free Webex licenses to deal with coronavirus

In an effort to help out businesses affected by the recent coronavirus outbreak, Cisco has added additional features to its free Webex accounts and the company is also offering free 90-day business licenses.

While some companies are requiring their employees to work remotely after traveling internationally, others such as Twitter have asked all employees to do so if possible. Remote working has seen increased adoption over the past few years but the coronavirus outbreak has led many organizations to accelerate their plans to offer employees the option to work from home.

To help make the transition easier, Cisco has enhanced its free Webex accounts with additional features to make working remotely easier. Previously, free Cisco Webex accounts only allowed users to host meetings with up to 50 participants for 40 minutes.

Now free accounts will allow users to host meetings with up to 100 participants for an unlimited amount of time. Additionally, Cisco is offering toll dial-in numbers to complement the existing VoIP capabilities of Webex.

Webex licenses

In addition to enhancing its free Webex offering, Cisco has also decided to provide free 90-day Webex licenses to businesses through its partners and sales team.

SVP and GM of the Team Collaboration group at Cisco, Sri Srinivasan explained how the company is working to help out businesses during this trying time in a blog post, saying:

“We’re also proactively expanding our worldwide meeting capacity, scaling up further in the United States and Europe, working with non-governmental organizations to enable schools (among other use cases), while partnering closely with our customers who are rapidly scaling up their work from home efforts.”

If you live in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE (United Arab Emirates), Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, or Vietnam, you're eligible to sign up for a free Webex account in order to help you stay productive while working remotely during the coronavirus outbreak.

