France gets world's coolest DVR

Vive la France! Our cousins across the Channel have just taken delivery of the most technically advanced (and probably prettiest) set-top box ever.

+Le Cube is a 320GB digital video recorder made for the Canal+ pay TV group by UK STB specialist Pace.

The DVR is the first in Europe to integrate satellite reception with IPTV video on demand, with room for 100 hours of High Definition recording.

A quiet revolution

The stylish black and white DVR can be placed horizontally or vertically, with its 128x128-pixel LCD rotating automatically to match, thanks to a built-in accelerometer. Operation is claimed to be 'near silent'.

It has an Ethernet port for the internet VoD, as well as USB, HDMI and digital audio sockets. The IP connection allows progressive download of VoD, so that content is buffered onto the hard drive.

Frankly, we've had enough of Sky's dull + and HD PVRs, no matter how often they're dressed up in wacky designer paint-jobs - we demand +Le Cube boxes and we demand them now!