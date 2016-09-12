TiVo's new set-top box can record over 130 hours of 4K content

The TiVo Bolt, last year's audacious DVR system that came packed with a 1TB hard drive and enough tuners to record four shows simultaneously, is getting an upgrade.

Its successor? The TiVo Bolt+ – the literal physical incarnation of a victory lap.

The new DVR box, unveiled today at CEDIA (Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association) Expo in Dallas, Texas, is one-upping its predecessor with a super spacious 3TB hard drive, ludicrous six tuners and a new price tag of $499.

Like the Bolt, the Bolt+ will be able to record broadcast content or stream 4K video from sources like Netflix and YouTube, and comes fully stocked with apps like Hulu, Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, Pandora, Spotify and PLEX.

On top of the apps, fan-favorite SkipMode and QuickMode will make a return on the Bolt+, allowing you to skip through commercials or watch recorded content at faster speeds.

So, yeah, this is pretty much the Rolls Royce of DVR systems.

The Bolt+ goes on sale September 15 on TiVo's website, Amazon and Best Buy Magnolia stores for $499 and will require a TiVo subscription.