Den of Wolves developer 10 Chambers on the futuristic co-op first-person shooter's setting, heists, and action

Last year’s Game Awards debuted a teaser for Den of Wolves, a futuristic co-op shooter from GTFO developer 10 Chambers. The game is something of a bold return for the Stockholm-based studio, which is led by former Starbreeze Studios veterans known for their work on the Payday series.

This year, a more expansive official trailer premiered during The Game Awards 2024, and ahead of its release, I spoke with 10 Chambers’ co-founder and Audio Director Simon Viklund alongside Communications Director Robin Björkell. They shared how the studio is planning to redefine the heist genre through innovative gameplay, compelling storytelling, and futuristic design. Rooted in a techno-thriller narrative, Den of Wolves promises a groundbreaking fusion of action, stealth, and strategy.

10 Chambers is pushing hard to build upon their previous success as they change what a heist game can be. “We’re back on that heist shit,” Simon quipped with a smile, referencing the studio’s return to the high-stakes missions that made Payday such a success. However, this time the stakes are higher, with the game’s narrative set in 2030 - in a world reeling from AI-driven cyberattacks that dismantled traditional governments and empowered corporations to dictate global laws. Central to the game’s narrative is a city located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean named Midway Atoll, now transformed into a corporate haven with a hyper-secure IT infrastructure.

“We spent a lot of time creating the world of Den of Wolves, especially the city of Midway,” Simon shared. “It’s not just about aesthetics; we’ve built a library of over 600 fictional corporations, each with its own logo, backstory, and place in this universe.” This meticulous world-building enriches the game’s environment, allowing players to encounter these corporations’ influences in billboards, storylines, and mission objectives. Robin highlighted the legal rigor behind this creative process: “We check every name and logo to ensure we’re not inadvertently using real-world companies. It’s a huge effort, but it’s worth it to make the world feel cohesive.”

Just gettin' by

Den of Wolves - Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In Den of Wolves, players assume the role of a contractor navigating this dystopian landscape, executing high-stakes espionage and heists for profit.

“You’re not saving the world,” Simon explained. “You’re just trying to make a living in late-stage capitalism.” This grim, yet intriguing premise sets the stage for a layered and immersive experience that blends storytelling with tactical gameplay.

10 Chambers’ first game, GTFO, was a hardcore, more horror-leaning experience that tested the limits of cooperative gameplay. “With GTFO, we asked how far we could push players in terms of difficulty and minimal hand-holding,” Simon recalled. “That experiment gave us confidence in our ability to create compelling new IPs. Now with Den of Wolves, we’re dialing back that intensity to make a more accessible yet equally engaging experience.”

This time, the studio is focusing on balancing action and stealth to cater to various playstyles. Missions range from fast-paced escapades to meticulous stealth operations and even assassinations, with dynamic systems allowing players to regain stealth after an alarm is triggered. “It’s not just constant shooting,” Simon noted. “You can contain combat and return to stealth, which makes the gameplay more unpredictable and exciting.”

As a four-player co-op first-person shooter, Den of Wolves emphasizes teamwork and strategy. Gadgets play a crucial role, complementing the weapons arsenal with tools for mapping environments, gathering intel, and executing objectives. “We’ve taken a lot of ideas from GTFO and expanded them,” Simon revealed. “The gadgets make gameplay more interesting and as a team, you can strategize who carries what to ensure a balanced approach.”

While the game is designed for cooperative play, it remains accessible to those without pre-formed teams. “If you don’t have friends to play with, Den of Wolves is designed to work well with random players,” Robin assured. The studio is making efforts to reduce barriers, allowing players of different skill levels and communication styles to collaborate seamlessly.

Strength in unity

(Image credit: 10 Chambers)

GTFO was known for being one of the most visually impressive games to utilize the Unity engine. 10 Chambers’ expertise with Unity has even garnered recognition from Epic Games, with representatives mistaking GTFO for an Unreal Engine title during its E3 showcase. That continues in a big way through Den of Wolves. “We’re using Unity 6, and the lighting and graphics are phenomenal,” Robin noted.

That doesn’t even count the already slick-looking art direction on display. Like Payday and GTFO (to an extent), masks are a signature element and will provide Den of Wolves players with a distinct identity. Simon reflected on their symbolic value: “Masks can conceal your identity, but they can also reveal your true self. They’re a way for players to express themselves through customization while embracing the game’s themes of anonymity and rebellion.” Helps that renowned visual artist Issa Salliander worked with 10 Chambers for many of the masks’ designs.

Currently in full production, Den of Wolves is set to enter Early Access on Steam, allowing players to experience its dynamic missions and rich world-building firsthand. As the hype around 10 Chambers’ next co-op shooter builds to new heights, one thing is clear - the developers are crafting a game that’s not just about heists but about exploring the human condition in a captivating future setting.