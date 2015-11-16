Trending
Now TV boxes for Christmas are officially fuglier than the Bogeyman

By Television  

Snot green tops sartorial challenge

Remote can be used to store bogeys on

It's that time of year when people lose any sartorial taste and start throwing shiny stuff and trees at their houses, so perhaps we shouldn't be shocked at Sky's latest loosely Christmas-themed Now TV boxes.

The Now TV box is, clearly, far too understated in all its small monochrome glory as it currently stands, so why on Earth wouldn't you be racing out to the shops to buy something that looks like a Rainbow got drunk with a Unicorn and vomited out a small media streamer?

Fungus

Our favourite, clearly, is the Fungus the Bogeyman edition (who is, by his very nature, hideous) but we can't help but feel that he would be livid that his legendary terrible looks have been usurped by this...

Horrible

And this...

Flowery

and this.

Flamingos - really?

This one...

Reindeer

DAWWWWW LOOK AT THE CUDDLING BEARS!!!

Bears - cuddling

Remember kids, a Now TV box is for life and not just for Xmas.

