TechRadar Middle East 2017 Awards

Updated: We've added some of the Editor's Choice nominations below. More categories will be revealed in the upcoming days.

2017 was a great year for tech enthusiasts. We saw bezels shrinking on mobile phones to almost disappearing levels, and online retailers stepping up their game. Artificial Intelligence and digital assistants rose to new levels, and so did mobile photography, rivaling qualities that were a domain of much larger and more expensive cameras.

Taking over from Tbreak Awards, say hello to the very first TechRadar Middle East awards. Here are our picks for some of the best products from 2017 and while we work on picking our favorites, you can do the same selecting the phones, retailers and companies that mattered the most to you in 2017 using the form towards the bottom

Nominations for Best Phone

Nominations for Best Phone (Under AED 2,000)

Nominations for Best Phone (Under AED 1,000)

Vote for your favourites and win awesome prizes!

We’ve got a couple of Galaxy Note 8 devices from Samsung, the Xperia XA1 Ultra from Sony as well as the Moto Z2 from Lenovo and the Honor 7X to giveaway. Make sure you follow us on Twitter for more surprises.

The competition closes on the 4th of Febrruary 2018, following which we will randomly select winners from all entries, who will randomly be assigned a winning smartphone (thanks to our super-intelligent random computer picker).

Competition T&C's

﻿By taking part in this competition you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions and the Competition Rules: www.futuretcs.com. Entries are submitted by completing the form above.

Open to persons aged 18 years or over and living in the Middle East. There will be six winners, each entitled to one handset from the prize pool selected at random.

The winners will be chosen at random. The winners will be notified via email. The prizes are non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative.

This competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Samsung, Sony, Motorola, Lenovo or Honor.