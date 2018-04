Honor 9 review

The Honor 9 offers a lot of what the high-end flagship phones do right now, but for a much lower price. There’s no exciting, headline-grabbing feature here, but a great design, fantastic performance and lots of nice touches make this an all-round impressive and affordable phone.

It may be the brand’s latest handset, but the Honor 9 is a familiar phone in many ways. It’s much the same as what both Honor and Huawei have been making for the last few years, and the updates here are minimal – but that doesn’t mean it’s not a great phone.

Honor has slowly but surely been improving its design, spec and the way everything works together in its phones over the last couple of years, and it feels like the Honor 9 is the culmination of that effort.

There isn’t a big headline feature here. The phone doesn’t obliterate the competition when it comes to photography, it doesn’t have an entirely different looking screen like the Galaxy S8 or the Xperia XZ Premium, and it doesn’t have squeezy edges like the HTC U11.

Rather, the Honor 9 is a reliable device that offers most of what the flagship competition does, and performs everything just as well, but costs a good bit less.

The Honor 9 comes in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations

Priced at AED 1,599 for 4GB/64GB and AED 1,999 for 6GB/128GB

Available in two colors: Glacier Grey and Sapphire Blue

Honor 9 specs Weight: 155g

Dimensions: 147.3 x 70.9 x 7.5mm

OS: Android 7 Nougat

Screen size: 5.15-inch

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 960

RAM: 4GB or 6GB of RAM

Storage: 64/128GB

Battery: 3,200mAh

Rear camera: 20MP + 20MP dual lens

Front camera: 8MP

Price is one of the main reasons you should take a look at the Honor 9 over other flagship phones. Unlike parent company Huawei with its latest phone, the P10, Honor has managed to keep the price low on its newest device – in fact it’s up to half the price of flagships from the likes of Samsung and Apple.

In the UAE, the Honor 9 is released in two configurations. The based models with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage sells for AED 1,599 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option is priced at AED 1,999.

The Honor 9 is available to purchase online through souq.com.

Design

Attractive shiny glass design that stands out

Fingerprint sensor on the front of the phone, below the screen

Glacier Grey is the new colour this year and looks stunning

From the rear the Honor 9 looks different to any other phone on the market, and during our time with it we found a lot of people getting excited about the way it looks.

The Honor 9 has a glass body with a shiny finish. It’s reflective, but not like a mirror; instead it diffracts light at various angles to create a great effect that catches the eye immediately.

At a time when many phones struggle to stand out, this is a major selling point.

The front of the phone is much less thrilling, but there’s a fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the display which works particularly well. That’s a major change for the Honor brand, as it usually includes the sensor on the back, but it’s generally easier to use when it’s below the screen, and we found it comfortable to reach with a thumb when holding the phone.

Built into the body of the phone on either side of the fingerprint sensor are the back and multitasking keys, but you can also turn these off and use swipe gestures across the fingerprint sensor for those functions.

We found both options to work well, though once you’ve gotten used to the swipe gestures that’s much more fun to play around with than tapping the buttons.

This is an easy-to-hold phone; it’s not a large device, and it has curved edges on the back that allow it to sit comfortably in the palm of your hand. It’s similar to the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge on the rear, as it feels like it’s moulded to the shape of your hand.

The Honor 9 comes in at 147.3 x 70.9 x 7.45mm and only weighs 155g, which means it’s easy to slip into your pocket and not worry about feeling weighed down by your phone, as you might with a phablet.

The camera sensors on the rear of the phone sit flush with the body, so there’s no camera bump, which is something many people really dislike on a lot of modern smartphones.

Color choices are limited to Glacier Grey or Sapphire Blue in the UAE and we received the former for this review. Glacier Grey is the new color for Honor 8 and looks as stunning as the Sapphire Blue which was introduced last year.

Different markets have other colors available though as there's also a gold and black option available in some locations too.

Gold, blue, black and grey are the color options for the Honor 9

All in all, the design of the Honor 9 feels more premium than the brand’s previous flagships. It’s not a metal unibody device, though, so you won’t get that level of premium feel, but it does offer something no other device on the market does right now – a bold design that you might just love.

Display

5.15-inch screen means the phone sits easily in the hand

Full HD panel, but better optimized than the screen on the Honor 8

Another way in which the Honor 9 differs from the flagship competition is that it features a smaller screen. When most rivals are upping the screen size to just below six inches, the Honor 9 features a 5.15-inch display with a 1080p resolution.

That’s one of the ways Honor has made this a phone that sits easily in your hand, and it’s a Full HD panel that offers a sharp display. Some will be disappointed it doesn’t have a QHD resolution, but sticking with Full HD contributes to better battery life.

The screen is much brighter than the panel that was included on the Honor 8. It’s also much better at reproducing colors, and you’ll really notice that if you ever get the chance to compare the two phones side by side. The screen on the Honor 9 looks much warmer and much more natural than the blue hue of the older device.

If you appreciate a smaller display, and you’re not on the hunt for a super-high-resolution screen, the Honor 9 should be perfectly suitable.