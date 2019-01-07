Targus MiraLogic brings office big data to your desk

Targus has unveiled a new range of products at CES 2019 that it says will help to provide a productivity boost across your business

The company's new MiraLogic Workspace Intelligence System, will allow IT teams and managers alike greater insight into the performance of workers and their equipment.

But MiraLogic can also offer insight on power and energy efficiency, giving real-time analysis into power usage that could provide a business with major savings.

MiraLogic Workspace

The MiraLogic Workspace Intelligence System looks to offer these insights through a combination of enterprise-grade hardware with cloud-based software. It brings together a Smart USB-C Dock, Smart Power Strip, Smart Sensor, and Desktop Power Strip to give companies desk-level insight in order to make better decisions on how to manage and equip their employees.

This includes the ability for IT teams to remotely monitor how individual workstations are performing at the desk level, alerting administrators to potential hardware issues before they even occur.

“MiraLogic represents a huge step in making our workplaces more intelligent,” said Ron DeCamp, Targus vice president of global product management and development. “This solution gives businesses a clear view into how their workspaces are being utilised, allowing them to make informed operational decisions about how much space is actually required, and ways to reduce unnecessary energy consumption when workspaces are not in use."

"Our solution will also assist IT in decreasing the time spent on support through remote control and management of the workspace, ultimately saving IT teams time, money and lost productivity.”

Alongside the platform, Targus also revealed what it says is the world’s first universal docking station to extend a desktop on to four HD displays. The USB-C Universal Quad Video HD Docking Station (DOCK520USZ) allows a laptop to connect to up to four monitors via HDMI video out ports, and also includes additional ports to connect essential USB 3.0 peripherals and to an Ethernet network