Surface Laptop 4 falls to record-low price in Best Buy's Black Friday laptop deals

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is just $699.99 (was $899.99) in today's early Black Friday laptop deals at Best Buy - one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this excellent premium ultrabook.

This particular spec features a speedy AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. It's a little light on storage, but it's easily got enough power to zip through all but the most intensive of work and casual applications. It's fairly easy to swap in more storage with a little know-how too, if you require.

Perhaps the main selling points of the Surface Pro 4 (aside from the price) is the sturdy all-metal design, great screen, and absolutely amazing battery life. There aren't many Windows-based machines that can beat the 11 to 13 hours that we got out of the Surface Pro 4 when we tested it. It's also rocking a fantastic typing experience thanks to a well thought out keyboard design and lavishly soft Alcantara covering on the surface.

It's worth picking this one up before Black Friday too. It's one of the better Black Friday laptop deals out there right now but more importantly Best Buy has also guaranteed it'll pay the difference should it get any more price cuts this month.

Outside the US? See the best early Black Friday laptop deals in your region below.

Black Friday laptop deals at Best Buy

Image Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $899 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Score a powerful, premium ultrabook for its lowest ever price in today's Black Friday laptop deals at Best Buy. This particular spec for the Surface Laptop 4 includes an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD - great baseline specs for both casual and work tasks. View Deal

Best Buy - see all of this retailer's early Black Friday laptop deals

For more great Windows-based alternatives, head on over to our Dell Black Friday deals page.