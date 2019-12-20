Jedi voices in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker explained: who does Rey hear?

Big spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker follow.

At the close of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as Rey defeats Emperor Palpatine, her, er… grandfather, she hears a whole host of Jedi voices from Star Wars' past. Some of those voices are very easy to identify, like Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi, or Samuel L Jackson's Mace Windu – but there are so many characters talking at once that you'd never catch them all on a first viewing.

Luckily, since the film was released, eagle-eye viewers have snapped the credits, and we now know who they all are. Below, we'll explain who all the Jedi voices are in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and they include some pretty deep cuts from Star Wars lore. It's a treat if you're a fan of the animated Star Wars movies in particular.

Here's a quick run-down:

Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Frank Oz as Yoda

Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu

Freddie Prinze Jr as Kanan Jarrus (from Star Wars: Rebels)

(from Star Wars: Rebels) Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano (from Star Wars: The Clone Wars/Rebels)

(from Star Wars: The Clone Wars/Rebels) Angelique Perrin as Adi Gallia (from The Phantom Menace, The Clone Wars and, er, Jedi Power Battles on PSone)

(from The Phantom Menace, The Clone Wars and, er, Jedi Power Battles on PSone) Jennifer Hale as Aayla Secura (from Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: The Clone Wars)

(from Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) Olivia D'Abo as Luminara Unduli (from Attack of the Clones and The Clone Wars)

Note that some of these characters were portrayed by other actors in live-action. Adi Gallia was played by Gin Clarke, for example, and Aayla Secura was played by Amy Allen.

This sequence is one of the most detailed bits of fan service in the movies to date. While, for example, the animated series Rebels was alluded to heavily in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – you can see the crew's ship Ghost at the Battle of Scarif – here we're treated to more direct references.

Ahsoka Tano is dead, according to The Rise of Skywalker

It's caused some debate among Star Wars fans. Ahsoka Tano, a fan favorite character from both The Clone Wars and Rebels animated series, is confirmed dead by The Rise of Skywalker, assuming that all these voices are Force ghosts (the rest are, so there's no reason to assume Ahsoka wouldn't be as well). Perhaps the end of her story is being saved for a future Star Wars project.

Still, it's nice that she got a little moment in the live-action movies.