Spotify Wrapped 2022 - when might it come out and how do you view it?

Last year, Spotify Wrapped 2021 gave users of the music streaming service a chance to look back on everything that they'd listened to over the past 12 months – the good, the bad, and the just plain weird. So when can we expect Spotify Wrapped 2022 to appear?

The annual summary of music choices should show up inside the mobile app very soon - it's not available on the web interface, or in the desktop apps - and it will be pretty difficult to ignore it once it launches, not least because it'll be everywhere on social media.

While we don't know for sure when Spotify Wrapped 2022 will arrive, we do have one big clue to go off: Spotify tweeted (opens in new tab) from its official account on November 23, 2022 to say that Wrapped was imminent, so obviously it can't be too far off now.

Turn up the music... it's almost about damn time for #SpotifyWrapped

We do know that Spotify Wrapped 2021 went live on Wednesday, December 1, while the year before that the stats appeared on December 2, also a Wednesday. The Wrapped 2019 feature, meanwhile, was pushed out into the world on December 5 - which was a Thursday.

You can take your pick really from those dates – December 1 is the most recent one and would make the most sense, as it's the start of a new month. In other words, we are just days away from seeing Spotify Wrapped 2022.

There is already a Spotify Wrapped 2022 (opens in new tab) website up and running, which you can visit right now. At the time of writing it simply displays a "Wrapped is coming," message, but eventually it will change to show you your listening habits for 2022.

What Spotify Wrapped 2022 includes

Spotify Wrapped 2021 (Image credit: Future)

When Spotify Wrapped 2022 does go live, you'll have a host of different statistics and charts to work your way through. For example, you'll be told how many minutes in total you've been listening to music and podcasts on Spotify in 2022.

You'll then be able to dig further down into the presented information: Spotify Wrapped 2022 will show you the music artists you've listened to the most, and the individual songs that have rocked your world.

There will also be a summary of the musical genres that have dominated your listening on Spotify in 2022. If you're embarrassed by some of your song choices, you might want to make sure no one is looking over your shoulder when you load up Spotify Wrapped 2022.

On the other hand, you'll also be able to share your Wrapped 2022 summary with others, if you'd like to. Keep an eye out for Spotify Wrapped 2022 appearing wherever you listen to Spotify – it should show up in the first few days of December.