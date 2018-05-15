Sony's new audio system allows users to play the drums

The Japanese electronic giant, Sony, known for it's prowess in audio, has launched three new audio systems in India. The MHC-V81D, MHC-V71D and the MHC-V41D are only available in black and cost Rs 51,990, Rs 41,990 and Rs 31,990 respectively. Readers can buy them at any Sony Center or major electronic store in India.

The MHC-V81 is the more rugged speaker with a dust-proof and splash-proof top surface and a touch panel that allows you to use the device's touch screen to play the drums. It also has two input points where users can plug in their mic or guitar. It even has wheels to let you roll the speaker around rather than have to carry it.

As a party speaker, it can throw lights across the room, but more than that, it can also connect and sync with to up to 50 systems simultaneously. The company claims that their own audio coding technology called LDAC , helps send data thrice as fast compared to ordinary Bluetooth audio.

There's even a Football Mode for sports lovers. It can reduce the narration volume and increase the crowd noises instead when there's a game on. The aim to is make it feel like an in-stadium experience.

The MHC-V81D is integrated with options to play DVDs/CDs from an HDMI output. The Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) helps enhance the quality of audio files even if they're compressed.

What's missing

The MHC-81D, being the premier model, has all the features. But, the MHC-V71D supports 360-degree live sound along with the extra two tweeters that make the effect possible.

The MHC-V41D, the cheapest of the lot, is basically stripped bare. There's no touch panel, wheels or party lights either. Which means, no Taiko Mode or Football Mode.

The apps

Users can choose to download the ‘Fiestable’ app, which will give them additional controls like DJ mode, DJ effect (isolator/flanger/wah/pan), sampler (drums/voice/etc.) and EQ. And then, there’s a feature called the ‘Taiko Mode.’ It’s a homage to drums where the entire system can be used a drum and the integrate spread sound generator spreads the sound evenly.

The second app called Music Center allows users to control music and settings from their smartphones.