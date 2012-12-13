Jelly Bean update incoming for Verizon Galaxy S3, Sprint Evo 4G LTE

Updated: Owners of the HTC Evo 4G LTE on Sprint are now able to manually download Sense 4+ with Android 4.1: Jelly Bean onto their devices.

The update will roll out to customers over the coming weeks as an over-the-air update, Sprint said.

Sense 4+ brings with it boosted camera capabilities, plus a Tap and Go feature that lets users connect their phone to select Beats Audio speakers with a touch.

Original story continues below...

It's been a long time coming, but U.S. Samsung Galaxy S3 customers will finally be able to enjoy Jelly Bean.

Verizon is rolling out the upgrade starting on Dec. 14, with everyone expected to get 4.1 access within the next week.

The upgrade opens the door to features like Google Now, while users might find some comfort in knowing the Jelly Bean update turns the Galaxy S3 into a Global Ready smartphone.

Jelly Bean also adds new camera capabilities to the Galaxy S3, including new live filters for photographs, and the ability to pause live recording.

Agents of Isis

In addition to all the Jelly Bean goodies, the Galaxy S3 also gets Isis compatibility when upgraded.

The mobile wallet technology is currently only active in Austin, Texas, and Salt Lake City, Utah; but at least consumers in those cities will be able to take advantage of wireless payments soon.

Verizon may have been the last major U.S. carrier to the Jelly Bean party for the Galaxy S3, but at least the company will get the OS update out before Christmas and CES.

No longer allowing Jelly Bean to be the deciding factor in where a consumer picks up a Galaxy S3 is a big deal, as is getting the update out before a potential Galaxy S4 is announced.