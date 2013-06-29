Twitter's Vine video app arrives on Amazon Kindle Fire tablets

Twitter's Vine video app has graduated to a new platform this weekend and is now available to download from the Amazon app store for Kindle Fire tablets.

The app, which allows users to create and upload short, 6-second video clips, had only been available on Apple's iPhone or Android smartphones.

Vine's arrival on Kindle Fire is the first time the app has been optimised specifically for a tablet device.

The decision to launch on the Kindle Fire is somewhat surprising considering the questionable quality of the device's front-facing camera and the lack of any rear-facing camera.

There's also no Vine app for Windows Phone and BlackBerry 10 at this time.

Instagram attacks

Vine's expansion comes following new competition from Facebook-owned Instagram, which rolled out its own short video feature earlier this month.

Reports this week had suggested uploads to Vine had taken a hit as a result of Instagram's encroachment on its reason for being.

To combat the new rival, Twitter updated the Vine Android app earlier this week to include support for the front-facing camera, bringing it in line with the iOS app.

Via The Verge