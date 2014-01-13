Snapchat is sorry again, this time for an explosion in 'Snap Spam'

Another day, and another case of 'SNAFU' at Snapchat. This time the company is eating humble pie for the large number of spam messages received by some users over the weekend.

The messaging service is adamant that the rise in spam has nothing to do with the recent breach that saw 4.6m user account details posted online, but more to do with more traditional spam suffered by all popular social services.

"We've heard some complaints over the weekend about an increase in Snap Spam on our service," the company wrote on its official blog.

"We want to apologize for any unwanted Snaps and let you know our team is working on resolving the issue. As far as we know, this is unrelated to the Find Friends issue we experienced over the holidays."

More negativity

Following the PR disaster it experienced during Christmas, Snapchat would have hoped for a few weeks where it avoided any negative press.

The company has, at least, apologised this time, but still intimated the instance of spam was more down to how popular the service was becoming, rather than through any fault of its own.

Team Snapchat added: "While we expect to minimize spam, it is the consequence of a quickly growing service. To help prevent spam from entering your feed, you can adjust your settings to determine who can send you Snaps. We recommend "Only My Friends" :)"

Via The Verge