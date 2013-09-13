Qantas frequent flyer points can now pay for Spotify subscriptions

$12 a month doesn't seem like a lot to pay for unlimited access to millions of songs, but if you still begrudge spending cash, you can now pay for a Spotify subscription using your Qantas frequent flyer points.

With three, six and 12 month subscriptions on offer for 4,900, 9,700 and 19,250 points respectively in the Qantas Store, it's probably not the best value use for your points.

But given you can earn points for practically everything these days, it can be a nice alternative to saving for point-expensive free flights.

Via: Mumbrella

