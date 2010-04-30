Adobe CS5 goes on sale

Adobe's Creative Suite 5 has gone on sale, with the eagerly anticipated design and development software going to set you back at least £1,000.

It's been a miserable week for Adobe, with Apple's Steve Jobs issuing a devastating attack on the company's Flash software, but the arrival of its flagship package of some of the most familiar names in software should gee its employees up.

CS5 has already hit the headlines with its innovative additions to the likes of Photoshop, Flash and InDesig, including the 'content-aware fill' that was so effective in demos that it was labelled a hoax.

Early reaction

"We've seen from early customer reaction that Creative Suite 5 continues to inspire the design and developer world by combining time-saving workflow and productivity features with astonishing new capabilities, such as Content-Aware Fill in Photoshop CS5, that really push the creative envelope," said John Loiacono, senior vice president of Creative Solutions at Adobe.

"Whatever the media, CS5 is ensuring that publishers and creatives can deliver stand-out work and build great businesses around their unique digital assets and content."

But, if you want to take advantage of the new features, you may need to dig deep, it's £1,032 for CS5 Design Standard, £1,509 for Design Premium, £1,429 for CS5 Web Premium, £1,509 for CS5 Production Premium, £1,032 for CS5 Design Standard and £2,303 for Master Collection CS5, although upgrade pricing, volume licensing and education discounts are available.