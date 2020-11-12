Sling TV's BOGO offer is a very tempting pre-holidays deal for cable cutters

Like it or not, a big part of Thanksgiving and Christmas these days is made up of sitting in front of the TV and enjoying all the festive fare. And if your bog standard set of channels and networks just aren't going to cut it this year, then Sling TV has an offer coinciding with Black Friday deals that you may want to consider taking advantage of.

Sign up to Sling TV for a month today and it will give you a FREE second month of access to its litany of cable channels. Take advantage of its introductory offer, and that means you only have to spend $20 for two months' worth of extra TV goodness.

Opt for Sling's Orange package and you immediately get to watch the likes of ESPN, AMC, BBC America, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, the Disney Channel, Food Network, Freeform, HGTV, Lifetime, TBS and TNT. Or choose to go Blue, and open up AMC, BET, Bravo, CNN, Fox News, FX, National Geographic, Nick Jr., Syfy, TBS, TNT and USA. Each one costs $20 for your first month.

If you just can't choose between them, an extra $15 means you don't have to. Sling's Orange + Blue combo costs $35 thanks to that introductory discount. That's a lot of TV watching in the next 60 days for a very reasonable cost.

Sling TV | Buy one month, get one free | From $20

Each Sling TV plan gives you access to 40+ cable channels and allows you to stream on three different devices simultaneously. Don't forget that there's loads to enjoy on catch-up, too, including the likes of Parks & Rec, Fargo, Yellowstone, South Park, Killing Eve and many more.

View Deal

What you can watch on Sling TV?

Sling TV is a one-stop shop when it comes to an affordable replacement for pricey cable. Whether you're a TV series binger, film buff or sports fan, Sling TV has you covered.

That's because as well as having tonnes of shows available to watch on demand, it also let's you watch live cable shows. So if you go for Sling Orange, it means you have access to ESPN and, with it, lots of NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, golf and other sports coverage to enjoy.

See how Sling compares to the other best TV streaming deals

Get all the lowdown on Disney Plus, including cost, content and more

Watch your favorite shows from anywhere with the best streaming VPNs

Is Sling TV any good?

It's definitely got TechRadar's approval! We love the fact that it allows you to customize your favorite channels on the app, and it's on-demand programming along with movies that you can rent is pretty handy.

Not to mention that you can watch it on any device that can stream the app - this includes your tablet, phone, laptop, smart TV etc, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and many more.

We also find it quite refreshing that there are no sneaky fees or long-term contracts - you just pay a flat fee for the this TV streaming service.

Want to find out more? Make sure you check out our Sling TV review.