Shop Idol 2022 - Voting is open, so vote for the UK's best mobile salesperson now!

The hunt for the UK's best mobile salesperson is now underway, with the final shortlists for this year's Shop Idol 2022 finalised and voting open now.

We have teamed up with Samsung Backstage to help us with the ultimate UK-wide search for the nation's best mobile salesperson - both in-store and contact centre.

After our biggest field of entrants ever, the shortlists have now been whittled down to our final 12, who are:

Ben Elliott, BT

Catherine Rose, Capita

David Reynolds, BT/EE

Haseeb Kamran, Vodafone

Sian Jones, EE/BT

Each finalist has a video from their time in front of the judging panel to help select your winner - Vote for your choice here! (opens in new tab)

Mobile Salesperson of the Year - Retail

Alex Nowis, Three

Anna Campbell, Tesco Mobile

Callum Walsh (PRS - Samsung Experience Store, Trafford Centre)

Mobin Ashfaq, H3G

Ian Lobb, Vodaofne

Nad Akram, EE

Nishrat Islam, Vodafone

Vote for your choice here!

We want to find the two people who not only have the product knowledge but can apply that and deliver the best solution for consumers — making them our Shop Idol Salesperson of the Year 2022 - truly the best of the best across retail and contact centres.

Shop Idol 2022

Each year, hundreds of entrants from every major retailer take part in the biggest contest of its kind, facing our esteemed panel of judges to win the top prize. This year, over 50 hours of judging grilled our candidats with interviews, challenges to determine product knowledge, customer service skills and of course, sales power!

Thanks to our partner Samsung Backstage, a selection of amazing prizes that our 12 finalists, with the top six each receiving a Samsung S22, as well as being invited to the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 with all travel and accommodation expenses paid.

The two winners of the 2022 Shop Idol competition will each receive a huge Samsung tech bundle worth over £2,500.

Voting closes on August 18, with the winner announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 on September 22.

Previous Shop Idol winners:

2021: Elise Howard, EE

2020: Cassie Kirkham, EE

2019: Gavin Mooney, O2

2018: Joshua Higgins, Carphone Warehouse

2017: Stuart Bonner, Carphone Warehouse

2016: Aaron Robinson, Tesco Mobile

2015: Claire Pulpher, Carphone Warehouse

2014: John Sherwood, Digital Phone Company

2013: Martin Haig, Carphone Warehouse

2012: Nicola Black, Phones 4u

2011: Chris Bowden, EE