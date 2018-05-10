See the OnePlus 6 shown off in detailed renders

We're days from the OnePlus 6 launch event on May 16, but that only means we're in for about a dozen more leaks regarding the hotly anticipated smartphone.

We're getting another good look at the Android phone today from both sides, front and back, thanks to new CAD renders from renowned leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer.

It shows the OnePlus 6 in black, and you can make out the faint notch at the top of the front glass. As expected, it's smaller than the iPhone X notch cutout.

On the back, the phone design is stacked with tech: a vertical dual-lens camera, flash, fingerprint sensor, and finally the OnePlus logo. The rest of the back is very clean.

OnePlus 6 specs sized up

It's impossible to tell from today's leaked renders, but the OnePlus has been tipped to have a sizable display, with an expansive 6.28-inch screen – bigger than both the screens on the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and 6.1-inch LG G7 ThinQ.

The confirmed internal specs also include massive power, with a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, according to the OnePlus CEO. Of course, you can expect a cheaper version with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, too.

The OnePlus 6 price is expected to be more expensive than the OnePlus 5T, but still a value. After all, OnePlus phones have earned the nickname 'flagship killer' over the years for their flagship-level performance at a more affordable price.

And while previous OnePlus 6 rumors point to Android 8.1 Oreo software onboard, we now know that Google and OnePlus will enable the Android P beta on this phone right away, care of the official Google IO 2018 announcement this week.