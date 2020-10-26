Save up to $600 in these early Black Friday laptop deals at Microsoft

If you've been thinking about adding Black Friday laptop deals to your November shopping list but are eager to beat out those crowds, check out the latest set of weekly PC offers from Microsoft.

Starting at just $179 for this super cheap and cheerful Evoo laptop, we're seeing potential savings ranging all the way up to $600, like on this Acer TravelMate P6 for $899 - down all the way from an eye-watering $1,499.

Perhaps our favorite early Black Friday laptop deal today is on this upgraded spec Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Black Pro Type cover bundle for $999.99 (was $1,329.99). That's a really hefty discount on one extremely capable tablet, and the included Type Cover makes it even better, adding not only a backlit keyboard, but a fully functional trackpad too.

Deals on two-in-one laptops are especially good today as well, with savings of up to $200 for this Acer Spin 5. There's also a fantastic $150 discount on this Asus Vivobook Flip 14 if you wanted a cheaper alternative. Both these are fantastic options for the user who wants maximum flexibility out of their devices, being small and lightweight, but still packing in a hefty i5 processor, 512GB SSDs, and generous helpings of RAM.

Of course, you may want to wait for this year's Black Friday laptop deals and Black Friday deals to officially kick off in November. That's a wise policy for sure, although Microsoft has guaranteed the prices on these laptops until January 3rd, 2021, so if you do happen to spot a better deal, they'll instantly refund the difference for you.

Not in the US? Check out the best laptop deals in your region just below.

Early Black Friday laptop deals at Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Black Pro Type Cover bundle: $1,329.99 $999.99 at Microsoft

Kicking things today off is an excellent deal on Microsoft's own Surface Pro 7 tablet, which, not only features an upgraded spec but also comes complete with a free Black Pro type cover. That enables you to use this awesome tablet as a traditional laptop thanks to its backlit keyboard and fully functional track-pad. A 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD are also great specs, giving you plenty of power over traditional tablets.

View Deal

Acer TravelMate P6 14-inch laptop: $1,499 $899 at Microsoft

There's an eye-watering $600 discount (Yes, really) on this Acer TravelMate laptop right now over at Microsoft - one of the biggest discounts we've seen so far this year. While we can definitely say this laptop wouldn't ever be worth that full, pre-sale price, it does feature 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i7-8565U processor - some pretty hefty specs to feature in such a lightweight laptop.

View Deal

Asus Vivobook Flip 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $749 $599.99 at Microsoft

You'll get the best of both worlds with this fantastic Asus Vivobook Flip today at Microsoft. Capable of both laptop and tablet functions, this touch-screen 2-in-1 also features a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - very generous specs for such a versatile machine at this price point.

View Deal

Acer Spin 5 13.5-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $999 $799 at Microsoft

Another great 2-in-1 option from Acer is this Spin 5, which manages to pack in some absolutely fantastic components for the money. A 10th gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD mean you'll have plenty of power on tap regardless of whether you're using the Spin 5 in tablet or laptop modes.

View Deal

Evoo Ultra Thin 14.1-inch laptop: $239 $179 at Microsoft

Or, alternatively, if you're simply looking for a cheap, light laptop for casual use, check out this Evoo Ultra Thin. Inside is an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD - not world-beating specs by any stretch of the imagination, but great for the price. Even better still, this Evoo comes with Windows 10 and not ChromeOS like many cheaper Chromebook alternatives.

View Deal

Microsoft - check out all of this week's laptop deals

Want even more options? Head over to this week's best cheap laptop deals to see plenty more alternatives across all price points and offers from other leading retailers. Alternatively, there are also the best cheap gaming laptop deals to check out, if you're thinking about getting a machine that'll handle both work and play.

