Save $500 on an Asus gaming laptop with this great Black Friday deal

Black Friday is a great time to pick up a gaming laptop, but it's easy to end up with a machine that's slightly below your ideal specifications when you take the cost too low. It's all about a balance, between the best hardware you can get, while not spending too much.

Asus' 1660 Ti-equipped 17.3-inch gaming laptop has been discounted by $500 over on Best Buy, taking it from around $1,399 to $899. And the specs are pretty competitive, with a ninth generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a decent 512GB solid state drive to store your games. This is marked under Best Buy's 'Black Friday price now' tag, which explains the hefty saving. Note that it's a 1080p laptop:

ASUS 17.3-inch gaming laptop 1660 Ti, Intel i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,399 $899.99 at Best Buy

These are some mighty good specs for that price, and it should be more than enough to ensure great 1080p gaming for the foreseeable future. 16GB of RAM and a sizeable enough SSD make this a strong bargain. The Q&A info on this listing suggests this laptop has a 60Hz screen, which might explain the price somewhat. View Deal

Note that it's a 1080p laptop, in case you were after something that supported higher resolutions. What's missing from the specifications on Best Buy (and the Asus site listing for this laptop) is the refresh rate on the screen for this particular unit. In the Q&A section of the listing, though, numerous responses point out it's got a 60Hz display. It would be handy if all that information was laid out in the specs. Nonetheless, if those specs sound like they suit your gaming needs, that's a big discount.

