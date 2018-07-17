Save $120 on Western Digital's fastest 1TB SSD

Fast solid-state drives are already expensive to start and if you want a high-capacity version, prices tend to get astronomical quickly. That's why this $120 off deal on the WD Black NVMe SSD is one of the most impressive bargains you'll find during Amazon Prime Day.

1TB WD Black NVMe SSD: was $449, now $329 at Amazon

Thanks to a massive $120 off, you're looking at a 27% discount on this top-end SSD from Western Digital.View Deal

Although it's not technically labelled an Amazon Prime Day deal, it's hard not to gawk at the 27% discount attached to the 1TB WD NVMe SSD. Just the other week, we were tracking the price on this particular drive, when it was hovering around $399.

So, it's sudden $70 price drop definitely has something to do with Amazon Prime Day even if it's not documented explicitly. With that in mind we're suspect you'll only be able to claim this amazing deal claim this Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight (PT) on Wednesday, grab it quickly while still you can.