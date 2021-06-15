Save big on this Sony soundbar with Dolby Atmos in this early Prime Day deal

If you're on the hunt for a soundbar that will boost your home cinema setup, this excellent deal from Amazon is worth checking out.

Usually $900, Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar to just $798, saving you over $100 ahead of Prime Day 2021. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar prices in your region.)

While we've seen prices drop to $698 in the past, this is still an excellent deal on this Dolby Atmos soundbar, which comes with a wireless subwoofer included. And, if you want to go all out, you can throw in a pair of wireless rear speakers too, with the whole package reduced from $1,200 to $1,096.

Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer: $899.99 $798 at Amazon

Save £101.99 – This 3.1-channel soundbar comes with virtual Dolby Atmos, which means it can create the sense of a 3D cinematic soundstage in spite of its small size. Plus, you get a wireless subwoofer thrown in to boost those bass frequencies.View Deal

Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer w/ Rear speakers: $1,199 $1,096 at Amazon

Save £103.98 – Want to go all the way? You can also save when you buy the HT-Z9F with the wireless rear speakers, which combined with the subwoofer and soundbar, creates a full cinematic sound system.View Deal

The Sony HT-Z9F is a a 3.1-channel soundbar that can virtually create a 5.1.2 system, without taking up precious space. Plus, with a wireless subwoofer included (and rear speakers if you wish), you should get a powerful sound with thumping bass.

Virtual Dolby Atmos means that you also get an immersive cinematic soundstage that makes you feel like you're in the heart of the action, whether you're watching TV shows, movies, or playing games.

The HT-Z9F isn’t just about movies, though. It’s compatible with hi-res FLAC 192kHz 24bit and DSD, and the result is more engaging than you might imagine. If you have low-res audio sources, Sony offers DSEE HX plumping.

We awarded the Sony HT-Z9F four out of five stars in our review, thanks to its support for virtual Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, though you may find a more convincing performance from soundbars with upfiring tweeters like the Sonos Arc.

It's worth bearing in mind that Amazon Prime Day is kicking off soon, and while we don't think this particular soundbar will drop much further in price, more recent models could be discounted heavily. But, if you want a compact soundbar that can deliver an immersive sound, this deal is worth snapping up.

