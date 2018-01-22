Save 12% at Dell: flash sale offers great laptop deals on Dell XPS 13 and more

We love voucher codes, especially when they smash huge chunks of money of the finest laptops in the world. Regular readers will know the Dell XPS 13 range has sat atop our list of the best laptops for some time now, but such high quality comes at a high cost.

If you have been waiting for a Dell XPS 13 deal though, today's the time to strike as you can save a rather lovely 12% over at the Dell Sale event with the SAVE12UK voucher code to be entered at checkout - even on top of some already-discounted models.

You'll have to be quick though as the voucher code expires tonight at midnight, or as long as stock lasts. The XPS models are just the tip of the cool deals iceberg today though as Dell has unleashed the 12% off code on a huge number of laptop and desktop models priced over £799, with a line of Inspiron models in particularly catching our eye.

If you're looking for something much cheaper, we actually have a whole page dedicated to the very latest cheap laptop deals, with prices this week starting as low as £145. Dell has also discounted some of its cheaper laptops too as mentioned below.

Our favourite deals in the Dell laptop sale:

Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 deals from £1011 @ Dell

The XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops are the best laptops in the world right now and you can save 12% on a range of models in the Dell sale right now. 12% equates to at least £100 off any of the sale items. Apply SAVE12UK at checkout.

Dell Inspiron deals from £299 @ Dell

While the SAVE12UK voucher can only be used on models over £799, there are other discounts worth taking a look at if you don't need something as powerful as the XPS 13. There are some excellent deals on the renowned Inspiron range with prices as low as £299. There are some opportunities to use the voucher on some of the fancier Inspirons too if you need something with a bit more kick.

