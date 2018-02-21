Samsung’s new Galaxy S9 leak comes in the form of Augmented Reality

The closer we get to the MWC 2018, more and more leaks start pouring in from different sources. In Samsung’s case, there’s a kind of consistency to it all. Another leak about the Galaxy S9 has popped up on XDA Developers, where a Reddit user has decompiled Samsung’s Unpacked 2018 app to retrieve a 3D model of the Galaxy S9 in AR.

Although, there isn’t much left to learn about the upcoming flagships from Samsung, the new leak reveals the S9 from every possible angle. The latest leak got some help from Samsung’s own Unpacked 2018, which the company recently released on the Play Store.

With the Unpacked 2018 app, the company wanted those invited and registered to witness the launch. It is also for those who want to view the live stream from the event.

How did this happen?

Everything was fine until a curious Reddit user by the name of thesbros decompiled the Augmented Reality feature of the app to find 3D models hidden inside the app.

The Augmented Reality (AR) feature allows users to scan the Samsung logo or box to watch teasers and find the event venue. The 3D model was hidden inside an option where users could scan a lanyard from the event to experience the Galaxy S9 in Augmented Reality.

The 3D models confirm the rumoured Lilac Purple colour, the Bixby button and the vertical fingerprint sensor.

We have been covering all the leaks and rumours of the Samsung Galaxy S9. You can go to our Galaxy S9 page if you wish to know more about its specifications, feature, camera and more.