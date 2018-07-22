Samsung launches the budget friendly Galaxy J8 in the UAE

Samsung has finally announced the launch the new budget friendly Galaxy J8 in the UAE. The new handset joins Samsung's other mid-ranged devices such as the Galaxy A6 and A6 Plus that were launched earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy J8 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy J8 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung’s custom UI skinned on top. It comes with a 6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels.

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy J8 is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. It has been launched in two variant which are 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Both of these devices feature a microSD slot that can further expand storage by256GB.

Coming to the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy J8 features a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture. There is an LED flash at the right side of the camera and a fingerprint sensor has been placed below the camera. On the front, the device sports a 16MP selfie camera with an LED flash.

The Samsung Galaxy J8 is powered by a bigger 3,500mAh battery and the connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Samsung Galaxy J8 Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy J8 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage has been priced at AED 999 while the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant has been priced at AED 1,199. It will be available in black, orchid gray and gold color options from major retailers as well as Samsung's online store.