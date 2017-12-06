Samsung Galaxy S9 probably won’t get teased in January after all

Recently we’d heard that the Samsung Galaxy S9 might break cover early, with a teaser set for CES 2018 in early January, but it now seems that’s probably not to be.

Speaking to The Korea Herald, a Samsung spokesperson has apparently said that “it is unlikely” that it will show off the Galaxy S9 during CES.

That wording is odd, suggesting that maybe the company hasn’t decided for sure, but it doesn’t sound like there’s much chance of it happening.

The news isn’t that surprising, as CES isn’t typically a phone-focused show, but it’s sure to disappoint anyone who’s eagerly awaiting Samsung’s next flagship.

However, it is likely that something will be shown off to network executives thinking of selling the phone, which could explain the rumors appearing at all.

Marching towards March

The company didn’t shed any light on when the Samsung Galaxy S9 actually would be announced, but whether or not it’s teased in January our best guess for an announcement is around the end of March 2018, as the Samsung Galaxy S8 was announced in late March of this year.

Of course, it’s always possible that Samsung will bring a different phone to the show, as it’s been rumored in the past that the foldable Samsung Galaxy X might debut there. We wouldn’t count on that happening either, but you never know.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is likely to land alongside the S9

Via Trusted Reviews