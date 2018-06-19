Samsung Galaxy S9 Coral Blue and Sunrise Gold colors now available in the UAE

If you are still deciding which color of Galaxy S9 to get, you now have two more options available in the Middle East with the long-awaited arrival of Samsung's Sunrise Gold and Coral Blue Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus in the UAE.

Joining the existing color options (Titanium Gray, Lilac Purple, and Midnight Black), Coral Blue has until now managed to escape a Middle East release, despite being prominently featured in Samsung's marketing in other territories. Samsung has also launched a Burgundy Red edition but that looks to be the more exclusive, available in Korea and China only.

Available now at AED 3,099 for the Galaxy S9 and AED 3,499 for the S9 Plus, the Coral Blue and Sunrise Gold colors can be purchased in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB capacities. Prices are identical to what the handsets were originally released at (AED 3,099 for 64GB Galaxy S9), however, the older colors can be purchased for as little as 2,499 or sometimes even lower.

As you'd expect, the Coral Blue and Sunrise Gold Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus carry the same IP68 water resistance rating as the other colours, which means you should be able to safely take the handsets to an underwater depth of 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes.