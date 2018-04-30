Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus get even better, and even more expensive

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus have been humming along at 64GB of internal storage in the US since launch, but today Samsung revealed it's finally giving both phones a much-needed storage boost here.

The smartphones will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options starting with pre-orders tomorrow, May 1. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus with more storage officially go on sale in the US on May 18 via Samsung.com.

This should be welcome news to those who've held off buying the excellent Android phones because of the limited storage option available. With all that extra space, you can pack even more photos and 4K videos into your phone.

Plus, the new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will continue to support external microSD cards with up to 400GB of capacity, giving you even more memory to work with.

As for price, you will be paying more for that added storage. The 128GB Galaxy S9 retails for $769.99, and the 128GB Galaxy S9 Plus retails for $889.99.

The 256GB Galaxy S9 is on the shelf for $819.99, and the 256GB Galaxy S9 Plus can be yours for $939.99.

You can choose either phone in either storage option in one of three colors: Lilac Purpople, Coral Blue and Midnight Black.