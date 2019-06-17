Samsung Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit E are finally available in the UK

Almost four months after launching alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit E fitness trackers are finally on sale in the UK.

We always knew it'd be a long wait for these devices as the company said they'd be available later in 2019, and both are now on sale at Argos with some quite different price tags.

The higher spec Samsung Galaxy Fit costs £89 at Argos, while the cheaper Galaxy Fit E costs £35.

For the foreseeable future, the Gear Fit E is an exclusive product to Argos. There's no confirmation the Gear Fit is an exclusive to the retailer, but we haven't seen it listed at any other stores. Both devices are also on sale in Samsung's own stores too.

The Gear Fit has remarkably similar spec to the Fitbit Inspire HR with a waterproof design, automatic fitness tracking, some notifications and NFC onboard for mobile payments.

The Gear Fit E, however, is far less feature packed missing out on a lot of that functionality, but it does still come with a heart rate monitor and a swimproof design that can tackle a variety of exercises.

We've yet to test these devices out fully, but we hope to get some in for our full review process in the near future. Neither is set to tackle the top-end market that the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro still sits in, but we've got high hopes for what they can offer to compete with Xiaomi and Fitbit.