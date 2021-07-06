The RTX 3070 and RTX 3090 are in stock at Newegg right now – how to get GPU alerts

RTX 3070 and RTX 3090 update: The Newegg Shuffle has RTX GPU stock today, and it could be yours if you're lucky enough the win the US retailer's popular product lottery. Yes, you still have to pay, but many of the graphics cards are closer to MSRP – except a few come with a forced bundle. Beggars can't be choosers.

How to know about GPU restock:

Our GPU restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider will send you an alert when RTX graphics cards are back in stock at Best Buy, Newegg, Amazon and other American retailers – if you follow his account and turn on notifications (the little bell icon). Matt also does the same thing with PS5 restock alerts.

When? Where? Follow our GPU restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider for notifications and live updates. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates.

(Image credit: Twitter / Matt Swider)

Nvidia RTX GPU stock: 3070 and 3090 in stock today

The Newegg Shuffle today, Tuesday, July 6, has four different RTX GPU options, and they're close to MSRP when we compared Newegg's prices to Best Buy's sold-out list prices. Here's what is available for Newegg's lottery:

RTX 3060

RTX 3070

RTX 3070 Ti

RTX 3090

The RTX 3070 and RTX 3090 and the two most sought-after graphics card of today's Newegg Shuffle lineup. The Gigabyte RTX 3070, of course, is part of a bundle: you're going to have to buy a Gigabyte motherboard with it, so instead of costing $799, which is the MSRP, you're going to have to spend $1,089 on the pair.

A better option may be the MSI RTX 3070 Ti Gaming X Trio GPU, which can be bought without a bundle for $979.99. The MSI RXT 3090 without a bundle costs $2,379.99 (there are two other options in a bundle from Gigabyte).

Budget RTX GPU buyers will want to turn to the RTX 3060 from MSI on the Newegg Shuffle today, which has a no bundle option for $509. That's much more reasonable.

Newegg is also selling two AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs: the Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X, just in case you were hard-pressed to find a Desktop CPU restock.

RTX GPU for MSRP guide at retailers in the US

The Newegg Shuffle is only one option for RTX GPUs. While we find Amazon to make it nearly impossible to buy sought-after graphics cards, Antonline RTX stock lasts one or two minutes for the RTX 3080, the most coveted GPU. Best Buy has RTX GPUs for MSRP, but the inventory lasts just one minute – if that.

Antonline: Antonline often has RTX graphics cards in stock weekly and pairs them with other components (just like Newegg does). So you'll also be buying a motherboard, case, monitor or something else with it. The difference with Antonline is that it's first-come-first-serve (vs Newegg's lottery), so if you're fast enough, this is the one to watch. You just have to be okay with GPU bundles with tons of extras.

Best Buy: Best Buy could have Nvidia RTX GPU stock this week, as it was in stock nearly two weeks ago (and restocks twice a month routinely), and best of all, they were at their normal MSRP online at the time. This seems better than waiting 20 hours in line when it's a rare in-store restock (see our RTX 3080 Ti launch line coverage). Because the RTX cards from Best Buy aren't part of a bundle and because they're at retail price, they last less than a minute in some cases and we advise people to keep trying until they're totally sold out.

We'll let you know if RTX GPUs are in stock at Best Buy as it's been every two weeks or so recently.

Amazon: This one is at the bottom simply because it's harder to find a GPU restock at Amazon. Whether it's bot scooping up the console before everyone else or a lack of inventory, securing a GPU at Amazon feels next to impossible. That's why our GPU restock tweets tend to focus on Newegg, where it's done by chance, and Best Buy, where it often has two weeks of RTX stock built up and unleashes them all at once. Amazon GPU sales come in drops and drabs.