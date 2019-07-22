Redmi joins the 64MP camera competition with adorable cat picture

If you're going to boast about working on a smartphone feature that every other phone company is also working on, you need a particular angle to make your own device stand out, and that's exactly what Redmi has done by sharing a 64MP photo of an adorable furry cat.

Shared by Redmi - an offshoot of Xiaomi - on Chinese social media service Weibo, the kitty picture shows all the detail of the creature's fur, and even has a zoomed-in section to show you just how well the image captures the textures and colors.

By posting a picture of such a noble beast, Redmi has announced in style that it is working on a phone with a 64MP sensor.

(Image credit: Redmi)

This high-resolution snapper is becoming a hot topic at the moment, after Samsung announced it developed a 64MP sensor in May. Since then many companies have announced (or it has been leaked that) some others are working on 64MP camera phones, including Samsung, Realme, and Xiaomi.

This last leak is the most pertinent to the cat picture – Redmi is a subsidiary of Xiaomi, so the phone referred to in the Xiaomi leak could be in fact a Redmi device.

Xiaomi itself has said no words on its 64MP plans, so we don't know if we can expect the Xiaomi Mi10 or Redmi Note 8 to have the sensor.

For now, all we can do is wait for Xiaomi, Redmi, and other phone companies to provide some concrete evidence of a 64MP phone, other than camera samples and rumors. Oh, and we can also stare at the lovely cute picture of a cat.

