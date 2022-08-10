Realme is now the second highest selling smartphone brand in India

Audio player loading…

Realme has been climbing up the ladder in the Indian smartphone market slowly and steadily. And now it has slayed the behemoth Samsung and has become the second most selling smartphone maker in India, according to IDC.

This is the data for the second quarter of 2022. According to the report from IDC (opens in new tab), smartphone shipments for Q2 2022 have grown 3% year over year compared to Q2 2021.

(Image credit: IDC)

Realme's market share for the Q2 2022 stood at 17.5% which is up from 14.5% in Q2 2021. And the shipments have gone from 4.9 million units to 6.1 million units from the previous year to this year.

Xiaomi is still the No. 1 smartphone brand in India, a position it has held on for years now. Xiaomi has a market share of 20.4%, which is actually down from the same period last year. Xiaomi was having a market share of 29.2% last year, but it saw a decline even though the brand is still holding on to the number 1 position.

(Image credit: IDC)

Vivo has also made strides in the market like Realme, it has gone from being number 4 in the market to number 3, overtaking Samsung. Vivo now commands a 16.9% market share, up from 14.8% last year.

Samsung lost two positions in the Indian market, going from No. 2 last year to number 4 this year. Unlike Xiaomi, Samsung saw an increase in the shipments in the market but lost out to Realme and Vivo because they shipped more devices than Samsung.

Will Realme overtake Xiaomi?

(Image credit: Future)

Realme has been chasing Xiaomi since its inception. Realme as a brand was conceived by Oppo to chase Xiaomi with the brand's entire sales and marketing model being modelled after the latter. It has been working well for Realme, as we can see they're shipping more phones than its mother brand Oppo and even Samsung and Vivo.

Also, Realme has been using India’s No. 1 quality smartphone brand ever since Xiaomi started calling itself India's No. 1 smartphone brand. Will Realme be able to overthrow Xiaomi for the number 1 spot and claim India's number 1 smartphone brand tagline for itself? We will wait and see!