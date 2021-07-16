Trust and credibility (Image credit: Matt Swider / Instagram) PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider has helped 57,500 people buy a next-gen console in 2021 with his tireless 24/7 tracking, in-stock Twitter alerts and exclusive restock reporting.

There's good news if you didn't get that PS5 restock from GameStop: our 24/7 PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider will send you an alert when the Sony Direct PS5 restock happens today for everyone – if you follow his account and turn on notifications. That's if the exclusive Sony Direct virtual queue opens up to one-and-all because it's confirmed for today, July 16, but so far only for people with an email invite directly from Sony. The time for everyone else is usually 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT – and you'll get an alert when the Sony Direct PS5 restock is available.

► When? How? Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider and turn on notifications for live restock news. It's the fastest way to get PS5 restock updates.

► Don't buy from other Twitter users – which are all scams. Only buy from the US stores Matt alerts you about. No one will legitimate sell a PS5 for just $550.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Click on the PS5 restock GameStop alert that Matt Swider sent out this week in order to follow and turn on notifications (it's that little bell icon).

GameStop PS5 restock is every 10 to 15 days

Next GameStop PS5 restock date: Likely late next week or the week after

Likely late next week or the week after Last GameStop PS5 restock date: Thursday, July 16 at 11am EDT

Thursday, July 16 at 11am EDT How to buy PS5 from GameStop: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

The GameStop PS5 restock date is every 10 and 15 days, and it offers one of the best ways to buy the PlayStation 5 because it offers bundles. This turns off resellers who can't easily profit off readily available games and accessories, and that's a good thing for real gamers who are still on the hunt for a PS5 console. GameStop is also limiting early access to its PS5 restock events to its Power Rewards Pro members, which costs $15 a year, further thinning out the heard.

Going by that time table, the next PS5 restock at GameStop should be late next week (from Wednesday to Friday) or early the week after (Monday to Wednesday), if the US game retailer sticks to its usual pattern. Look for an alert similar to this one.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

We've also been doing a GameStop PS5 restock live stream since the store send out early word about its stock updates and timing. Here's the latest video in which you coached people through the restock event live.

Next Walmart PS5 restock date: could be Thursday, July 22 at 3pm EDT

could be Thursday, July 22 at 3pm EDT Last minor Walmart PS5 restock date: Thursday, July 1 at 3pm EDT

Thursday, July 1 at 3pm EDT Last major Walmart PS5 restock date: Thursday, June 17 at 3pm EDT

Thursday, June 17 at 3pm EDT How to buy PS5 from Walmart: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

The Walmart PS5 restock date and time is July 22 at 3pm EDT, if the retailer holds to its usual pattern of launching new orders on a Thursday (but not every Thursday). We didn't see a restock of the PS5 on Walmart this past week, as Nintendo swooped in with Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders and controlled the narrative.

That means any PS5 console inventory that Walmart has been building will release on another day, and if the American retail chain has been doing Thursday afternoon restocks (almost always at 3pm EDT), then there's a good chance it'll be next week.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

PS5 restock news: Best Buy

Last Best Buy PS5 restock date: Wednesday, July 14 at 2:47pm EDT

Wednesday, July 14 at 2:47pm EDT How to buy PS5 from Best Buy: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

There's been a Best Buy restock every full week in the past month, but the date and time of the restock has shifted every single time – which is why you need our alerts. This time the PS5 restock was on Wednesday.

Best Buy typically has both PS5 Digital and Disc for sale with the PS5 console by itself, but as always, this online order confused some people because they needed to buy it by selecting your local store (there's no shipment option and no, you can't buy PS5 in stores yet). This means not every location has inventory and not all of Matt Swider's followers were able to get the console this past week.

PS5 restock tracker: step-by-step guide

1. Get alerts: Follow PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider with notifications turned on. Otherwise, you're going to miss the PS5 restock.

Follow with notifications turned on. Otherwise, you're going to miss the PS5 restock. 2. Live coaching: Matt has been doing PS5 restock live streams on YouTube to help illustrate – in real-time – how to buy the console.

Matt has been doing to help illustrate – in real-time – how to buy the console. 3. Remember not to buy from Twitter resellers which are filled with scams, no matter how tempting they are.

Next Sony Direct PS5 restock: Friday, July 16 at 3pm ET – and maybe 5pm ET

Friday, July 16 at 3pm ET – and maybe 5pm ET Last Sony Direct PS5 restock date for email invites: Wednesday, June 23

Wednesday, June 23 Last major Sony Direct virtual queue: Wednesday, June 16 at 5pm EDT

Wednesday, June 16 at 5pm EDT How to buy PS5 from GameStop: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

The Sony Direct PS5 restock is today, July 16, exactly one month since the last Sony Direct PS5 restock – well, the last restock everyone was invited to participate in. The Sony Direct virtual queue doesn't always open up to everyone (see: the June 23 restock that was limited to people with that Sony Direct email invite and left everyone else hanging).

Everyone who got the email invite on Wednesday in advance of Sony Direct restock today has been asked to click a link in their email (one-time use) today at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT. For everyone else, Sony usually opens up a second virtual queue at 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT – if there are leftover consoles. Given the fact we've seen hundreds of people buy a PS5 from this open-to-everyone queue, there's a good chance it'll happen at 5pm EDT.

Here's the Sony Direct PS5 restock Twitter alert to look out for.

(Image credit: Twitter / Matt Swider)

Antonline PS5 restock happened today

Last PS5 restock date at Antonline: Friday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 14

Friday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 14 How to buy PS5 from Antonline: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

There were two PS5 restock events at Antonline this week: one on Wednesday and another today, July 16 for a giant games-filled bundle. You're going to spend more money, but games and accessories are often included in these

The good thing about the Antonline PS5 restock is that everything is at face value, so you're not paying a premium for just the console like you would a reseller. The retail site doesn't mess around with the add-to-cart button (meaning once orders open, the checkout process is first-come, first-serve) and Antonline ships the PS5 quickly. It just lasts two minutes in stock, so you'll need our alerts.

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🐜 ANTonline 🐜 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar for instant Xbox & PlayStation 5 updatesAll PS5 bundle options https://t.co/rzlZN7Zdm5Pro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.July 14, 2021 See more

Next Target PS5 restock date: Likely next week or the week after

Likely next week or the week after Last Target PS5 restock date: Friday, July 9 at 7:07am EDT

Friday, July 9 at 7:07am EDT How to buy PS5 from GameStop: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

The Target PS5 restock just happened last Friday, so we don't expect there to be another for a week or two. Target went three weeks without a restock of the PlayStation 5, so it's safe to assume it needs way more than a single week to move inventory through its warehouses and to individual stores. There have been a few Target PS5 Digital restocks on Monday and Tuesday, the theory being it's at stores that got late shipments of the restock last week.

In 2021, the Target PS5 restock date has always been on a Wednesday or Thursday – except for this past week in which is happened on a Friday (maybe because of the 4th of July holiday). It's also usually at 7:40am EDT, but the PS5 Disc went on sale at 7:07am EDT, which is why we always advise checking for our alert during the 7am EDT hour. Again, no PS5 restock date is expected from Target this week.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Next Newegg PS5 restock date: About every other week in the Newegg Shuffle

About every other week in the Newegg Shuffle Last Newegg PS5 restock date: Thursday, July 8 at 11am EDT

Thursday, July 8 at 11am EDT How to buy PS5 from Sam's Club: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

Update: We haven't seena. PS5 restock from Newegg yet this week, so there's a good chance it'll be next week.

The true Newegg PS5 restock is part of its Newegg Shuffle, not the individual console product pages where the prices are well beyond MSRP care of third-party resellers. Newegg Shuffle is the retailer's popular products lottery in which is raffles the ability to purchase GPU, CPU and console items daily – often in bundle form.

The PS5 console doesn't always make it into the selection. In fact, we've been seeing it as part of the Newegg Shuffle every other week. We'll send out an alert daily before the two-hour window in which the Newegg Shuffle period is open for new entries (usually the time is from 11am EDT to 1pm EDT).

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Last Sam's Club PS5 restock date: Friday, July 16 at 1am EDT

Friday, July 16 at 1am EDT How to buy PS5 from Sam's Club: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

The next Sam's Club PS5 restock date is likely next month since we just saw a restock in the early mornings hours of Friday from the Walmart-owned club store. We don't see Sam's Club offer many PS5 bundles week-to-week, but the benefit to this store, as opposed to Costco, for example, is that you don't have to be a member – you can pay a small fee to buy the console and checkout as a guest.

With Sam's Club restock dates being so rare, we don't advise staying up until 1am EDT every night in order to snag the PS5. However, that's been the most popular time from Sam's Club since launch and we'll send out an alert via our Twitter tracker like the one you see below.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Last Costco PS5 restock date: Wednesday, June 24 at 10:37am EDT

Wednesday, June 24 at 10:37am EDT How to buy PS5 from Costco: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

Costco doesn't restock PS5 often – maybe once a month – and it's limited to Costco members, which is actually a good thing if you're a paid member. Even then, it sells out of its bundles just as quickly as Best Buy, GameStop and Walmart. This is due to the fact that its bundles are at face value for the games and accessories. You'll have less than three minutes on most Costco PS5 restock dates to get the console.

Our PS5 restock alerts for Costco, like the one below, is a good reason to tracker the PlayStation 5 with us on Twitter. It can crop up at any moment.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Monday, July 12, could be slow, as are always Monday restock events. But we're still tracking PS5 24/7 at a dozen retailers in the US. We're working overtime to help out the 750,000 followers of Matt Swider, all trying to buy the PS5. It's actually gotten easier to find PS5 in stock during the summer months (it's still not what we'd consider easy), but we don't expect that to last. By the end of September, every parent will want PS5 for the kid during Christmas, so we suggest trying to get it before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We'll continue to update PS5 restock news at more retailers gain inventory of the Sony console. Of the main retailers in the US, GameStop has become the easiest to buy the console from thanks to its bundles that turn off resellers. Even then, it sells out consistently without everyone being able to buy it, accordingly to the vocal followers of PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider.