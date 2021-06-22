Prime Day Kindle deals: are they worth it if new Kindles are coming soon?

There are loads of Amazon Kindle Prime Day deals available right now, with the prices of the standard, Paperwhite and Oasis models all seeing some pretty juicy discounts.

If you're interested in buying an ereader then, it's likely you've already perused the discounts. But people who are up on their tech news might know that we're expecting a new Kindle (2021), Kindle Paperwhite (2021) and Kindle Oasis (2021) which could be announced soon (though there's no official confirmation of that).

So if new Kindles could be announced at any point soon, is it worth buying a discounted ereader on Prime Day, or should you wait until the newer models are announced? We'll run through the points either way.

Before you weigh up the points for and against, though, you should also know what kind of discounts we're looking at, so we've collected some of the top Kindle deals that you can see below. If you already own a Kindle, we've also collected some Prime Day book deals that you can find here.

The best Amazon Kindle deals on Prime Day in the US

Amazon Kindle: $89.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - We always see Amazon's range of e-readers take a nice discount for Prime Day, and you'll be pleased to learn that this deal beats the previous best by a few dollars. It comes in with a built-in front light, which should solve any visibility issues you might have. View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: $109.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Get a steep discount on this child-friendly version of the Kindle, which comes with a Rainbow Birds-themed cover. You also get a year of Amazon Kids+ bundled in with this one, which offers an existing library of books to enjoy. Not a bad gift purchase this Prime Day.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8GB): $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - For Prime Day 2021, you can score a massive $50 price cut on the Kindle Paperwhite. That's the best price we've found for the waterproof e-reader, which features a glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis (8GB): $249.99 $184.99 at Amazon

Save $65 - If you want the Kindle with the best display around, consider this Prime Day 2021 deal, which takes the Oasis within $10 of its previous lowest price. 8GB capacity should be enough for any books and audiobooks you throw at it, but if you want the 32GB version instead, that's also discounted. View Deal

The best Amazon Kindle deals on Prime Day in the UK

Amazon Kindle: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - We always see Amazon's range of e-readers take a nice discount for Prime Day, and you'll be pleased to learn that this deal beats the previous best by a few pounds. It comes in with a built-in front light, which should solve any visibility issues you might have. View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £45 - Get a steep discount on this child-friendly version of the Kindle, which comes with a Rainbow Birds-themed cover. You also get a year of Amazon Kids+ bundled in with this one, which offers an existing library of books to enjoy. View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8GB): £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - Enjoy a massive £40 price cut on the Kindle Paperwhite. That's the best price we've found for the waterproof e-reader, which features a glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) Essentials Bundle: £172.97 £122.97 at Amazon

Save £50 - This bundle gives you an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite as well as a leather case and power adaptor, giving you all the extras you need to properly enjoy the tablet experience.

View Deal

Reasons to go for the Prime Day Kindle deals

The best reason to buy an Amazon Kindle in the Prime Day sales is the obvious one: they're pretty cheap. We're seeing some good discounts on the ereaders, saving you quite a bit of cash. When the new Kindles launch, they'll have high prices to begin with, so will cost you more.

It's not only Kindles that are discounted over Prime Day too, but cases, adaptors, books and more. Those things might not be discounted whenever the new Kindles launch, so the price could easily shoot up.

Also, another reason to avoid waiting is that you'll be able to get the Kindle right now, instead of waiting. We don't know when the new Kindles will be out, and it's likely we'll be waiting until 2022 or even further for some of the devices in the range to get updates. That's a long time to wait to buy a new ereader.

If you don't think you'll care for any of the upgrades the new Kindles could bring - rumors point to color displays, night modes and more - then you should know that Amazon could discontinue the current-gen ereaders when the new ones come out. That would ruin the whole point of waiting.

Reasons to avoid the Prime Day Kindle deals

Each new generation of Amazon Kindle ereader brings some new technological improvements, like better displays, more memory and longer-lasting batteries. If you wait for one of the next-gen ereaders, you might be able to get a more advanced model than if you just bought one now.

Secondly, even if you don't care for the newest tech, it's very possible that a new Kindle being released would cause previous-gen models to get price cuts that might exceed the current ones.

On top of that, Black Friday 2021 is about four months away at time of writing, and we might see even better deals then. We might not, though, so bear that in mind - it's always a risk.

If you're in the UK, there's a notable lack of Amazon Kindle Oasis deals compared to discounts on other models (and sales in the US). If that's the type of Kindle you were interested in, we'd recommend saving your money until actual discounts on it appear.

Takeaway

If we're being honest, we'd recommend buying a new Amazon Kindle now, if you're looking to buy one. There are loads of factors why, as we've detailed above, but there are two key ones.

Firstly, new Kindle generations don't always bring huge improvements on their predecessors - it's usually just tweaks to small parts of the experience. If you wait - and bear in mind we've no idea when the new versions are coming out - you might get disappointed.

Secondly, the Prime Day deals are really good. You can save around 40% on some top models, and it's unlikely Black Friday will match these deals.

All the Amazon Kindle Prime Day deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Amazon Kindle series from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

