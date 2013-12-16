TechRadar Tip Off: Save $60 on a Canon PowerShot ELPH 115

There's a little over a week left 'til the holiday madness ends and we can all relax with our new loot in the presence of friends and family ... but in the meantime, if you're still frantically worrying about gifts the Tip Off has got you covered - you can also head over to our Gift Guide for more inspiration.

Amazon is still going strong with its array of daily deals and we thought this one was particularly good: for only $69, you can pick up a Canon PowerShot ELPH 115 in blue, pink, silver or black.

The ELPH 115's price is 47% off the original pricing and will only be on sale today - or more specifically eleven hours as of this post.

Santa's little ELPH

It's a ridiculously low price, so why not?

The Canon PowerShot ELPH 115 is your basic point-and-shoot camera and doesn't offer all the bells and whistles of a DSLR, but for an early morning frenzy of unwrapping presents, you really can't go wrong.

The Powershot ELPH 115 features:

2.7-inch color LCD with wide-viewing angle monitor

16.0MP 1/2.3-inch CCD sensor

8x optical zoom with 28mm wide-angle lens

720p HD video with a dedicated movie button

Simply put, the low $69 price tag (plus free shipping with Prime) is as good as it gets if you're looking for a small, easily portable camera that you want to whip out quickly. It's also great as a last minute gift for a budding photographer.