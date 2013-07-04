New Telstra customers to Play with Android gift card bonus

Need a new phone? Telstra might just be able to lure you with a $50 Google Play store gift card if you purchase an eligible Android handset between July 2 and September 2, 2013.

On Wednesday night, the telco confirmed to Ausdroid that the gift cards will be available to anyone who purchases a HTC One or One XL, Sony Xperia Z, LG Optimus G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1, Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note II and Galaxy S III 4G in that time period.

The gift card can be used on books, games, apps, music and movies.

To redeem it, all you'll need to do is send the IMEI 15-digit handset number as an SMS to the phone number 810, and you'll be sent another 15-digit code back that you'll need to enter in at http://play.google.com/redeem.

Carded gifts

Telstra's promotion confirms that Google Play gift cards are finally going to be made available in Australia, at least for Telstra customers.

Currently, Google Play gifts cards are available in the US, UK and Canada, but Australia has so far been left out.

Although there hasn't been any official word from Google yet, TechRadar is hopeful to see these gift cards available alongside other retailer and iTunes gift cards, as this promotion shows that at least the infrastructure is there for Aussies.

Via: Ausdroid