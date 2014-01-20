ZTE Geek could be first Tizen smartphone at MWC 2014

We've been waiting and waiting for a Tizen phone to emerge and finally we may get one at MWC 2014, but perhaps not from the source we were expecting.

Samsung is a major player in the Tizen project and the Korean firm has been heavily linked with smartphones running the alternative software for a while, but it could be beaten to the punch by Chinese manufacturer ZTE.

On the official Tizen website, details of its presence at MWC 2014 include a mention of a "ZTE Geek demo."

Going Geek

The ZTE Geek launched as a middle of the road Android 4.3 Jelly Bean smartphone in April 2013, but it could be able to make a comeback with an all new OS on board.

Questions are being raised over Tizen's appeal however, after Japanese network NTT DoCoMo opted not to range a Tizen handset due to its small market.

TechRadar will be at the Barcelona show to bring you all the latest mobile news, included developments in the Tizen arena.

Via PhoneArena