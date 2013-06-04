White Nexus 4 sells out in a flash in the States

Now you see it, now you don't

Now this sounds familiar: the white Nexus 4 has already sold out in Google Play over in the States - in its 16GB guise at least.

You can still get your hands on the 8GB variant if you're not so precious over the amount of internal storage - but remember there's no microSD slot on the white Nexus 4, nor the black original.

This latest stock outage will likely anger Nexus 4 fans again who were left frustrated when the original device, launched last year, experienced stock shortages and we expect a lot of finger wagging to occur in the direction of Google and the handset's manufacturer LG.

The white Nexus 4 is expected to make its way to other territories in due course, so fingers crossed Google and LG can sort themselves out in time.

