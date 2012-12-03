Sony Xperia U Jelly Bean update on its way

It seems that Sony has really got its update process in order, as the Xperia U could be next up for Jelly Bean.

The Sony Xperia U is quickly becoming a favourite at the lower end of the price market, and has already been given an update to Android 4.0.

But according to Sony Mobile in Italy the Xperia U is set to get the next version as well.

Of course, it's worth noting that this is only from its Facebook feed in response to a user question about the phone, and is also translated from Italian (as you can see below, courtesy of Google Translate).

We've had a word with Sony Mobile to see if there's anything approaching official confirmation as yet, but it seems there's a good chance that this budget phone could be getting Jelly Bean soon.

This announcement comes following news that Sony has jumped to second place in the UK Android market, with 500,000 phones sold compared to HTC's 440,000 over the past few months according to IDC.

The combination of James Bond marketing as the 'official' phone of Skyfall for the Xperia T and HTC's sales dwindling inexplicably has seen the upturn in fortunes for the Japanese firm.

Although it's not going to take the number one slot any time soon; Samsung's sales of 3.2 million seem to be pretty unassailable for now.

From Softpedia and TalkAndroid