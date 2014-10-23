Motorola Turbo Droid looks burly, packs some insane (s)pecs

Of course it will come in Verizon red (credit: EV Leaks)

Verizon and Motorola are expected to announce the Droid Turbo within the coming days, but ahead of its official reveal just about every detail about this phone has already leaked out.

Android Spin has gotten its hands on a few photos of the rumored turbo charged smartphone. From the images we can surmise the phone will have a carbon fiber like weave along its backside.

Meanwhile, a shot reveals the phone is quite thick and this is likely due to the Droid Turbo's massive 3900mAh battery with built-in wireless charging.

Maxed out configuration

The Motorola Droid Turbo has some bumping specs

On top of a first look at the actual real-life device we can see the phone will indeed have a QHD 2560 x 1440 5.2-inch display.

An image of the specifications page reveals the Motorola-made handset is also equipped with a top of the line 2.65GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor paired with 3GBs of RAM and 32GB storage.

The Droid Turbo has also been said to be equipped with a 21MP camera with a dual LED flash. The only unfortunate omission Motorola has missed here is the phone will only come with Android Kitkat but you can be certain it will upgrade to Lollipop soon.

Currently we're four days out from Verizon's big droid reveal scheduled on October 28, so stay tuned to this space for more.