Nokia Lumia 1820 and 2020 set to be unveiled at MWC 2014

Nokia's new flagship (the Lumia 1820) and a new 8 inch tablet (the Lumia 2020) may both be unveiled during MWC 2014 in late February 2014..

That's according to an anonymous tipster who contacted NokiaPowerUser, so we'd take it with a pinch of salt, but Nokia does have previous form of launching at the headline Barcelona event.

The tipster went on to say that the Lumia 2020 will include stylus support, have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and a 1080p screen - which would be a little underwhelming for a larger-screened tablet.

They also stated that it will have a higher PPI display than the 10.1 inch Nokia Lumia 2520 and be faster than it too, which would be pretty impressive given that the Lumia 2520 has a 2.2 GHz quad-core processor.

Shifting focus

The flagship Lumia 1820 meanwhile will apparently have a metal unibody design and a 'Lytro-style' camera.

Lytro cameras allow users to change the focus of a photo after it's been taken, so it sounds like Nokia is continuing its focus on phone cameras with the Lumia 1820, while moving away from the colourful plastic that adorns most of its handsets.

Yesterday we heard about some new handset codenames from Nokia, with 'Spinel' and 'Goldfinger' among them. Could either of these be the the codename for the Lumia 1820? Both certainly suggest a metal device - and there's no doubt it gives a premium feel to flagship devices.