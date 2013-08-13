LG Optimus L1 2 makes the low end even lower

There's a new baby in the ranks over at the South Korean firm as the LG Optimus L1 2 comes into view - even though we seemed to have completely missed the first incarnation of the dinky device.

We thought the Optimus L3 2 would be propping up LG's smartphone offering this year, and while it's been doing just that so far the Korean firm has decided the £90 handset is just too good to be called entry-level.

To say we were less than impressed with the L3 2 would be an understatement, so we're not holding out much hope for the Optimus L1 2 which sports a 3-inch QVGA (320x240) display, 1GHz single-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB internal storage, 2MP camera and 1540mAh battery.

Back to basics

It is at least running Android Jelly Bean, albeit only version 4.1.2, but that's better than nothing - although LG will slap its own overlay on top so don't expect a pure Google experience.

Sure it's not going to be dazzling anyone with specs, but we can at least expect the Optimus L1 II to rock up with a bargain basement price tag, as LG has confirmed it will be cheaper than the L3 2.

If you fancy getting hold of the cut price Optimus L1 2 then you'll need to hit up Three in the first week of September as the network has the black and white versions of the handset exclusively.

We're told the exclusivity will run out on the black L1 2, with other carriers picking it up at a later date, but details on that remain thin on the ground for now.