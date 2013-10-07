HTC One Max shows up all over the place, fingerprint scanner reappears

The HTC One Max - if this thing doesn't show up soon then we'll eat our collective TechRadar hat.

The phone has just popped up again, this time in three places, strongly suggesting that we'll be seeing it this month.

First up are some pictures of the HTC One Max in a Verizon-stamped variant, discovered on Android Central, which were allegedly snapped inside an actual Verizon store where the phone was being shown to employees. It's also been put side by side with an iPhone 5 to help you appreciate the beefier size.

The same poster also said that the Verizon source confirmed the handset has a fingerprint scanner on the rear, and that the back is removable.

Then some more leaked photos showed up in China, via ePrice, along with word that the phone will come with an accessory 1200 mAh batter cover that will attach to the handset.

Maximum hype

While this will pack the phone with a fair bit more juice, it'll also bulk the handset up a little, but it's a nice option to have.

The same leak claims the phone will have 16GB of storage while a 32GB will follow at a later date and we're also expecting a 5.9-inch full HD display. It also claims the phone will have a commercial availability date of October 21. Right now we're expecting an announcement to take place on October 15.

Finally, as if that wasn't enough, The Unwired spotted that the phone also got Global Certification Forum approval, revealing a quadband GSM/GPRS/EDGE device. This thing's as good as confirmed, right?