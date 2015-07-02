EE and Tesco Mobile just had the world's worst rap battle

We must warn you before you continue reading, this is about to get ugly. Those of a nervous disposition may not want to continue as we've just witnessed the most awkward rap battle of... well, of the day.

Both Tesco Mobile and EE managed to enter into the worst rap battle of all time after London based band The Tailormade kicked it all off on Twitter. Clearly The Tailormade are intent on initiating the apocalypse as the band teased both the companies into the fight with the following tweet.

Tesco was first to kick off the proceedings teasing the rival network for its reliance on the actor Kevin Bacon in its marketing materials.

EE had no other choice - it had to point out Bacon doesn't really rhyme with shakin' even though it totally does.

Quick, get some aloe vera for that sick burn. Tesco was clearly put off its game as it failed to light up the crowd when it cracked out the word "bantz".

EE then freestyled the awful rhyme of "thyme" and "time." FRESH.

Tesco then cracked out the line that most sounds like something your mum would say when trying to look cool in front of your mates.

Then EE dropped out with some facts and figures. We're not sure if we can forgive them for saying "SOZ" though.

But Tesco wouldn't let it drop – they couldn't let EE get away with that top banta.

Finally it all got a little sad as Tesco tried desperately to keep it going and EE blissfully ignored them. Just put the dog to sleep guys.

So we've all learned something today. Now both social media managers can go back to handling the thousands of angry tweeters they deal with every day.